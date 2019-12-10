© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΣΑΛΒΙΝΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΕ: Κύριοι, δεν πάτε καλά!
Follow
22
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1180 views • December 10, 2019
Tη μετάφραση την τράβηξα από τη σελίδα του φέισμπουκ
"Ελληνες Υποστηρικτές Matteo Salvini"
Εδω https://www.facebook.com/greeksforsalvini/?tn-str=k*F
(για να αποδίδονται τα εύσημα εκεί που αναλογούν)
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=322162#p322162
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
"Ελληνες Υποστηρικτές Matteo Salvini"
Εδω https://www.facebook.com/greeksforsalvini/?tn-str=k*F
(για να αποδίδονται τα εύσημα εκεί που αναλογούν)
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=322162#p322162
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.