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What are the 7 Seals of Revelation? Matthew 24 Explains the 7 Seals
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102 views • January 12, 2022
In Matthew 24, Christ explains the 7 seals of Revelation chapters 6 and 8. These passages provide a wide view lens of the end times. They help guide us to understand the rest of the Book of Revelation and other unfulfilled prophecies.
Please download this free PDF study guide with links to all the passages referenced in this video. There is also a comparison table of Matthew 24 to the 7 seals in the following link -
https://www.academia.edu/50834922/What_are_the_7_Seals_of_Revelation
Please visit https://kjsoze.com for more information after watching this introduction to the Revelation Explained series. This site has free books, videos and articles.
Please download this free PDF study guide with links to all the passages referenced in this video. There is also a comparison table of Matthew 24 to the 7 seals in the following link -
https://www.academia.edu/50834922/What_are_the_7_Seals_of_Revelation
Please visit https://kjsoze.com for more information after watching this introduction to the Revelation Explained series. This site has free books, videos and articles.
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