Impact of Thought Energy on Reality, an interview with Alec Zeck

Can aligned thoughts and emotions shape the world around us? In our latest interview, we explore the idea of thought energy and how intention, feeling, and focus may influence physical reality. From experiments on water to discussions on collective attention and its possible effects, this conversation challenges how we understand the power of the mind. If you’re curious about consciousness and reality, this is one you’ll want to watch.
