X22 REPORT Ep. 2999a - Green New Deal Narrative Failing Fast, The Economic Pain Is Real For People

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2999a - Feb, 16, 2023

Green New Deal Narrative Failing Fast, The Economic Pain Is Real For People

The green new deal is failing, the cars are to expensive and the people are not going to sacrifice so they can drive an electric car. The people will not continue to sacrifice as the [CB]/[WEF] push their agenda. The people will reach the precipice and push back.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!







