BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY IS 6G SO IMPORTANT TO EVERY HUMAN ON THE PLANET? WHAT IS IT & HOW DOES IT WORK?
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 1 month ago

Donald Trump 2019 Post: I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1098581869233344512?t=wHlxIW9nOtZHvteD3PqTXQ&s=19

.

Panacea an internet of bio-nanothings for Disease Detection https://search.brave.com/search?q=Panacea+and+internet+of+bionanothings+for+Disease+Detection&source=android&summary=1&conversation=05da043377a66c7fe64e10

.

ian f akyildiz 6g iobnt itu https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akyildiz+6g+iobnt+itu&source=android&summary=1&conversation=32a4f879bd37f33529c07e

.

DARPA Panacea https://search.brave.com/search?q=DARPA+Panacea+&source=web

.

which country is funding the bioconvergence revolution the most?https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+the+bioconvergence+revolution+the+most%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ef6c31a73982f0c1e6d13c

.

isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=676aebf7de6eaaed47ebce

.

S.5002 - 117th Congress (2021-2022): FDA Modernization Act 2.0 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002#:~:text=This%20bill%20authorizes%20the%20use,and%20effectiveness%20of%20a%20drug

.

Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=8945e923631b0ba03e30cf

.

policy horizons canada Isreal Inovation Authority https://search.brave.com/search?q=policy+horizons+canada+Isreal+Inovation+Authority+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=9fa87bcb8cb04cebb044e6

.

.

6GInterconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks | IEEE Communications Society

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/journals/ieee-tmbmc/cfp/interconnecting-molecular-and-terahertz-communications-future

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy