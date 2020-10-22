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This Week in Tyranny - #NewWorldNextWeek
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76 views • October 22, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Ireland To Impose 6-Week National Lockdown, Estimates 150,000 Job Losses
https://bit.ly/37tZgxn
Four Australian Babies Die After Being Denied Lifesaving Heart Surgery And Transfer Due To COVID Travel Restrictions
https://bit.ly/2HmlMxI
Victoria's COVID Lockdown Did Not Contribute to Four SA Baby Deaths: Andrews
https://bit.ly/3jnfjiS
Australia To Axe Incoming Passenger Arrival Card for Digital App
https://bit.ly/37uyAgc
Ontario Introduces Program That Could Replace Physical ID Cards With Phones
https://bit.ly/34hvmuk
Story #2: The Digital Currency Arms Race - Central Banks Enter the Fray to Protect National Sovereignty
https://tgam.ca/2HpKeOi
Episode 328 – The Bitcoin Psyop
https://bit.ly/3kfxCI6
Who’s Afraid of Decentralized Currency?
https://bit.ly/34iIBuG
PDF: “The Future of Money and Payments”
https://bit.ly/37uyC7O
Story #3: Fake Music “Rebels” Rant Part Two - Selection Boogaloo
https://bit.ly/37pfEiS
Watch Run the Jewels' 'Holy Calamavote,' With Pharrell, Zack de la Rageboy & More
https://bit.ly/3jljjAD
Wikipedia: Unilever
https://bit.ly/3mf1xAD
Pledge to Vote: Ben and Jerry's Is Giving Away Its RTJ 'Chunky Dunky' SB Dunk Collab
https://bit.ly/3oeqxtQ
Run The Jewels and Marvel/Disney Partner for New Merchandise Line
https://bit.ly/3klcT5F
After Years as Indie Heroes, Here's Why Run the Jewels Signed With BMG For Fourth Album
https://bit.ly/37v42e4
Media Monarchy Meets Run The Jewels
https://bit.ly/3dPnIuc
Refused Sign to UMG for new EP, ‘The Malignant Fire’
https://bit.ly/2ITgCtw
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: Ireland To Impose 6-Week National Lockdown, Estimates 150,000 Job Losses
https://bit.ly/37tZgxn
Four Australian Babies Die After Being Denied Lifesaving Heart Surgery And Transfer Due To COVID Travel Restrictions
https://bit.ly/2HmlMxI
Victoria's COVID Lockdown Did Not Contribute to Four SA Baby Deaths: Andrews
https://bit.ly/3jnfjiS
Australia To Axe Incoming Passenger Arrival Card for Digital App
https://bit.ly/37uyAgc
Ontario Introduces Program That Could Replace Physical ID Cards With Phones
https://bit.ly/34hvmuk
Story #2: The Digital Currency Arms Race - Central Banks Enter the Fray to Protect National Sovereignty
https://tgam.ca/2HpKeOi
Episode 328 – The Bitcoin Psyop
https://bit.ly/3kfxCI6
Who’s Afraid of Decentralized Currency?
https://bit.ly/34iIBuG
PDF: “The Future of Money and Payments”
https://bit.ly/37uyC7O
Story #3: Fake Music “Rebels” Rant Part Two - Selection Boogaloo
https://bit.ly/37pfEiS
Watch Run the Jewels' 'Holy Calamavote,' With Pharrell, Zack de la Rageboy & More
https://bit.ly/3jljjAD
Wikipedia: Unilever
https://bit.ly/3mf1xAD
Pledge to Vote: Ben and Jerry's Is Giving Away Its RTJ 'Chunky Dunky' SB Dunk Collab
https://bit.ly/3oeqxtQ
Run The Jewels and Marvel/Disney Partner for New Merchandise Line
https://bit.ly/3klcT5F
After Years as Indie Heroes, Here's Why Run the Jewels Signed With BMG For Fourth Album
https://bit.ly/37v42e4
Media Monarchy Meets Run The Jewels
https://bit.ly/3dPnIuc
Refused Sign to UMG for new EP, ‘The Malignant Fire’
https://bit.ly/2ITgCtw
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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