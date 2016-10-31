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The Truth from George Carlin (31 okt 2016)
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85 views • January 21, 2021
Sources:
1. Life Is Worth Losing - Dumb Americans - George Carlin
14,572,644 views • Oct 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/KLODGhEyLvk
2. George Carlin told us about the Corona panic years ago
2,841,149 views•Mar 14, 2020
https://youtu.be/_gLLZ_D1Lqw
2. George Carlin Expressions and Sayings
6,400,446 views • Nov 23, 2008
https://youtu.be/k3Zad39QXL4
3.
George Carlin on some cultural issues.
19,151,607 views • Nov 14, 2010
https://youtu.be/YLuZjpxmsZQ
https://georgecarlin.com/
Source: PamJonesForLiberty THE PEDOPHILE DISCLOSURE PROJECT
Dark Future?
Jan 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/Fk1G18GHzcc
1. Life Is Worth Losing - Dumb Americans - George Carlin
14,572,644 views • Oct 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/KLODGhEyLvk
2. George Carlin told us about the Corona panic years ago
2,841,149 views•Mar 14, 2020
https://youtu.be/_gLLZ_D1Lqw
2. George Carlin Expressions and Sayings
6,400,446 views • Nov 23, 2008
https://youtu.be/k3Zad39QXL4
3.
George Carlin on some cultural issues.
19,151,607 views • Nov 14, 2010
https://youtu.be/YLuZjpxmsZQ
https://georgecarlin.com/
Source: PamJonesForLiberty THE PEDOPHILE DISCLOSURE PROJECT
Dark Future?
Jan 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/Fk1G18GHzcc
Keywords
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