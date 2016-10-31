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The Truth from George Carlin (31 okt 2016)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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85 views • January 21, 2021
Sources:
1. Life Is Worth Losing - Dumb Americans - George Carlin
14,572,644 views • Oct 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/KLODGhEyLvk

2. George Carlin told us about the Corona panic years ago
2,841,149 views•Mar 14, 2020
https://youtu.be/_gLLZ_D1Lqw

2. George Carlin Expressions and Sayings
6,400,446 views • Nov 23, 2008
https://youtu.be/k3Zad39QXL4

3.
George Carlin on some cultural issues.
19,151,607 views • Nov 14, 2010
https://youtu.be/YLuZjpxmsZQ

https://georgecarlin.com/

Source: PamJonesForLiberty THE PEDOPHILE DISCLOSURE PROJECT
Dark Future?
Jan 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/Fk1G18GHzcc
Keywords
freedomdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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