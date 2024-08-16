‪@jonathankleck4384‬

Come Home Song by OneRepublic

LYRICS:

Well, hello, world

Hope you're listening

Forgive me if I'm young

For speaking out of turn

There's someone I've been missing

I think that they could be

The better half of me

They're in the wrong place

Tryin' to make it right

But I'm tired of justifying

So I say to you

Come home, come home

'Cause I've been waiting for you

For so long, for so long

And right now there's a war between the vanities

But all I see is you and me

And the fight for you is all I've ever known

So come home

Ooh

I get lost in the beauty

Of everything I see

The world ain't half as bad

As they paint it to be

If all the sons, all the daughters

Stopped to take it in

Well, hopefully, the hate subsides

And the love can begin

It might start now, yeah

Well, maybe I'm just dreaming out loud

Well, until then

Come home, come home

'Cause I've been waiting for you

For so long, for so long

And right now there's a war between the vanities

But all I see is you and me

And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known

So come home

Ooh

Everything I can't be

Is everything you should be

And that's why I need you here

Everything I can't be

Is everything you should be

And that's why I need you here

So hear this now

Come home, come home

'Cause I've been waiting for you

For so long, for so long

And right now, there's a war between the vanities

But all I see is you and me

And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known

So come home, come home

Ooh

