@jonathankleck4384
https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html
Come Home Song by OneRepublic
LYRICS:
Well, hello, world
Hope you're listening
Forgive me if I'm young
For speaking out of turn
There's someone I've been missing
I think that they could be
The better half of me
They're in the wrong place
Tryin' to make it right
But I'm tired of justifying
So I say to you
Come home, come home
'Cause I've been waiting for you
For so long, for so long
And right now there's a war between the vanities
But all I see is you and me
And the fight for you is all I've ever known
So come home
Ooh
I get lost in the beauty
Of everything I see
The world ain't half as bad
As they paint it to be
If all the sons, all the daughters
Stopped to take it in
Well, hopefully, the hate subsides
And the love can begin
It might start now, yeah
Well, maybe I'm just dreaming out loud
Well, until then
Come home, come home
'Cause I've been waiting for you
For so long, for so long
And right now there's a war between the vanities
But all I see is you and me
And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known
So come home
Ooh
Everything I can't be
Is everything you should be
And that's why I need you here
Everything I can't be
Is everything you should be
And that's why I need you here
So hear this now
Come home, come home
'Cause I've been waiting for you
For so long, for so long
And right now, there's a war between the vanities
But all I see is you and me
And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known
So come home, come home
Ooh
