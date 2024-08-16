BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Come Home
Cory Barbee
Cory Barbee
243 followers
0
51 views • 8 months ago

‪@jonathankleck4384‬

https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html

 Come Home Song by OneRepublic

LYRICS:

Well, hello, world

Hope you're listening

Forgive me if I'm young

For speaking out of turn

There's someone I've been missing

I think that they could be

The better half of me

They're in the wrong place

Tryin' to make it right

But I'm tired of justifying

So I say to you

Come home, come home

'Cause I've been waiting for you

For so long, for so long

And right now there's a war between the vanities

But all I see is you and me

And the fight for you is all I've ever known

So come home

Ooh

I get lost in the beauty

Of everything I see

The world ain't half as bad

As they paint it to be

If all the sons, all the daughters

Stopped to take it in

Well, hopefully, the hate subsides

And the love can begin

It might start now, yeah

Well, maybe I'm just dreaming out loud

Well, until then

Come home, come home

'Cause I've been waiting for you

For so long, for so long

And right now there's a war between the vanities

But all I see is you and me

And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known

So come home

Ooh

Everything I can't be

Is everything you should be

And that's why I need you here

Everything I can't be

Is everything you should be

And that's why I need you here

So hear this now

Come home, come home

'Cause I've been waiting for you

For so long, for so long

And right now, there's a war between the vanities

But all I see is you and me

And the fight for you is all I've ever known, ever known

So come home, come home

Ooh

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

Keywords
truthkleckjonathan
