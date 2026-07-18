Marco Rubio's Big Announcement

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Marco Rubio Makes Major Deportation Announcement
* The Democrat Party continues to work directly against the best interests of the American people.
* Buying votes, protecting fraudsters, pardoning criminals and importing the third world have become daily priorities for these self-serving ‘lawmakers’ — and they truly don’t care who knows it.
* A bombshell announcement should keep Dems awake at night.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (18 July 2026)