RT : Massive blast leaves Beirut port in ruins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUrF9SUtggo
Further Info:
After-Report on the Nuclear Attack on Beirut, an Intel Drop:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/06/after-report-on-the-nuclear-attack-on-beirut-an-intel-drop-intel-drop-is-a-vt-copyright/
VITAL: ‘Fact Checking’ The Nuke That Hit Beirut, Trump Stands with VT (updated):
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/05/fact-checking-the-nuke-that-hit-beirut/
VT Nuclear Education: The History of Nuclear Weapons Design 1945 to 2015:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/05/vt-nuclear-education-the-history-of-nuclear-weapons-design-1945-to-2015/
Israel Hits Beirut with Nuclear Missile, Trump and Lebanese Govt. Confirm :
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/04/breaking-israel-nukes-beirut/
BEIRUT SUFFERS DEVASTATING 9/11-LEVEL ATTACK—Who did it and Why?:
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=23382
BEIRUT EXPLOSION - FALSE FLAG:
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/08/beirut-explosion.html