PLAN B IS LOOMING SO WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

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David Icke addresses this very question and plots the roadmap to freedom this Saturday, November 6th, in a live streaming event. Get your ticket at https://www.Ickonic.com/davidickelive
The six hour livestream is available exclusively on Ickonic.
Tickets are £20 and include: Access to David's six-hour global live event 14 days to explore Ickonic's hundreds of original series and films, including David Icke's archive spanning 30 years (starting November 6th) A special discount on Ickonic membership
Head over to https://www.Ickonic.com/davidickelive to book now.
The event is free to full members of Ickonic, excluding members on a 7 day free trial.
Join us and like minded people from around the world on Saturday November 6th.