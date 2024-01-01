Israel is a masonic creation...

The creators of present day Israel are masonic Zionists. That`s why not one of the so called `leaders` of the `west` have condemned it, because all the `leaders` are Zionists. The zionists lied to real jews telling them that `israel would be a homeland for jews` they lured them from Europe, Russia and south america and told them that `god` wanted them to return. The zionists convinced the world that israel was the hope for jews worldwide! But that was just a cover for their insidious plan. The plan was to convince christians worldwide that Jesus would be returning to jerusalem and that the 3rd temple would be built. But the zionists just used and abused the people who moved to israel. Israel has the highest uptake of covid jabs worldwide and Netanyahu even boasted that he turned israel into a lab rat for pfizer to carry out their experiments. The so called Hamas attack was another 9/11. Most of the killings of israelis was done by the IDF on their own people. Israel has the highest number of adverse reactions to the pfizer injections in the world, society is falling apart, there are demonstrations against Netanyahu every day but the msm doesn`t show it. Netanyahu is now threatening to shoot protesters as the so called `war` with Hamas grows. Real Christians and real Jews don`t support the zionist state of Israel, they actively protest against it, but the propaganda machine won`t show it on TV. Albert Pike, the top Freemason, said the last war would be between Muslims and the so called `west`, he wrote that back in the 1800`s, it seems that`s what they`re trying to stir up now. They are trying to stir up hate against jews, by blurring the definition of jews and zionists. Real Jews do not support the state of Israel. Zionists,who are freemasons , and most of them cloak themselves in the robe of Christianity, are not real jews. They want to rule the world from Jerusalem, that`s the Endgame. All the leaders of the so called `west` are zionists and a lot of Arab leaders support the plan because they`ve been promised top positions in the world that the zionists are planning to create. The Zionists don`t mind bombing the Palestinians to shreds or using the israelis as lab rats for the new technology that they plan to inject into everybody. In fact the plan is to turn the whole world docile and obedient through their mass injection programme and all our leaders went along with it! Brace yourself for more tyranny during 2024, your best weapon is learning to say NO. No masks, jabs, or being told who to hate. We don`t need your invasions into our lives . This is a perfect deception on a grand scale! So much gets accomplished with the push of the button…trauma enforced propaganda on the Israeli population, which keeps them hating Palestinians and propagating their slaughter; siphoning billions of dollars from nations around the world thru sympathy; setting Israel up in the eyes of the world as the victim..which dove tails onto the whole holocaust bit; justifies the US and other nations in arming Israel to the teeth; and obliterating thousands of Palestinian women and children at the same time. The Zionists need to bring in digital currency worldwide, so they`ll probably escalate the war just enough to destroy the present financial system and usher in the new digital currency after the `war`.