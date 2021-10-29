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Engineer Explains Solar for beginners/intermediate training.
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112 views • October 29, 2021
Charles Thompson is possibly the most successful solar leader in the industry. He will explain how solar works and go over common myths and set the record straight.
We do installers in over 20 states, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, California, and many others. Let's talk:
For more information, or to set up an appointment with an expert:
336. 777. 6002
[email protected]
www.powur.com/michael.miller
We do installers in over 20 states, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, California, and many others. Let's talk:
For more information, or to set up an appointment with an expert:
336. 777. 6002
[email protected]
www.powur.com/michael.miller
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