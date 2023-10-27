What's Your Home's "MPG?" Find Out with a Home Energy Audit & Tune-Up Service!

Video introducing our Home Energy Audit and 108-Point Lighting, Electronics, & Water Conservation Eco-Upgrade/Tune-Up Service. To easily reduce your energy bill$ by ~5 to ~15% withOUT any major investment or upgrade -- AND get your $$$ back in LESS THAN 2 years (if have an average electric bill of $200/month and reduce energy usage by 10%), -- click-on:
tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHome
To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.