What's Your Home's "MPG?" Find Out with a Home Energy Audit & Tune-Up Service!
Video introducing our Home Energy Audit and 108-Point Lighting, Electronics, & Water Conservation Eco-Upgrade/Tune-Up Service.  To easily reduce your energy bill$ by ~5 to ~15% withOUT any major investment or upgrade -- AND get your $$$ back in LESS THAN 2 years (if have an average electric bill of $200/month and reduce energy usage by 10%), -- click-on:
tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHome


To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan


solar cookingsaving energyenergy auditeco-upgradebest ledtornado-proof homes

