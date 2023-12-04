Le scandale des injections arrive… The injections scandal is coming. . . Conférence de presse du 21 novembre 2023 au Parlement européen dans son intégralité. 4 décembre 2023
https://www.profession-gendarme.com/le-scandale-des-injections-arrive-conference-de-presse-du-21-novembre-2023-au-parlement-europeen-dans-son-integralite/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.