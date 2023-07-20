Create New Account
'Vile!' | Nigel Farage slams NatWest CEO after she issued a grovelling apology to him
74 Subscribers
36 views
Published 19 hours ago

‘Someone needs to be a voice for the thousands who have been treated horrifically by banks.’

Nigel Farage criticises NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose after she issued a grovelling apology for her company’s ‘vile’ report about him.

#uknews #politics #nigelfarage

Keywords
nwonew world ordernigel faragevilegreat resetbanking rowalison roseslams natwest ceoaccounts cancelled

