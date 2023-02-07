Learning Your Neurology to Find & Diffuse Tension | Methods to Reduce Stress Pravilo, Systema

Learning methods to find and diffuse tension in order to bring our bodies back into homeostasis is a fundamental skill. Neurological capacity and autonomic flexibility are the extent to which our nervous systems can handle and bounce back from stressors. In this episode, Alex Corey and Bill Parravano discuss Bill's recent Systema seminar to start teaching this specific Russian healing practice - "disguised as a martial art."
Bill describes Systema as a means to know yourself, how you react given an external input, how your body masks pain and tension patterns, and how to find an existing patterns to diffuse.
We cover the best ways to diffuse and integrate tension patterns, how to increase your neurological capacity, and ways to train the neurology without creating trauma, breaking ourselves, or needing to constantly recover.
Look for our podcast each week, Tuesday at 1 PM EDT
Show Notes: ________________________________________
#system #tension #pain
Get out of Pain: https://thekneepainguru.com
Pain Education Podcast: https://thecomellafoundation.org/pain-education-podcast/
Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle:
https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey
Comella Foundation Newsletter: https://thecomellafoundation.org/
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://thecomellafoundation.org/donate/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecomellafoun1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecomellafoundation
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.