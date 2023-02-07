Learning Your Neurology to Find & Diffuse Tension | Methods to Reduce Stress Pravilo, Systema

Learning methods to find and diffuse tension in order to bring our bodies back into homeostasis is a fundamental skill. Neurological capacity and autonomic flexibility are the extent to which our nervous systems can handle and bounce back from stressors. In this episode, Alex Corey and Bill Parravano discuss Bill's recent Systema seminar to start teaching this specific Russian healing practice - "disguised as a martial art." Bill describes Systema as a means to know yourself, how you react given an external input, how your body masks pain and tension patterns, and how to find an existing patterns to diffuse. We cover the best ways to diffuse and integrate tension patterns, how to increase your neurological capacity, and ways to train the neurology without creating trauma, breaking ourselves, or needing to constantly recover. Look for our podcast each week, Tuesday at 1 PM EDT Show Notes: ________________________________________ #system #tension #pain Get out of Pain: https://thekneepainguru.com Pain Education Podcast: https://thecomellafoundation.org/pain-education-podcast/ Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle: https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey Comella Foundation Newsletter: https://thecomellafoundation.org/ Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://thecomellafoundation.org/donate/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecomellafoun1 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecomellafoundation DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

