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Depopulation Plot: The Feb. 2020 Report That Got TruNews Deplatformed
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43 views • July 04, 2021
Today on TruNews, we share the Godcast that got us banned on YouTube. In the February 19th, 2020 episode we discussed the Chinese PLA origin of the COVID bioweapon, the coming impact to the global supply chain, and the satanic obsession the elite have with depopulation, eugenics, and reincarnation as super viruses.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall. Airdate (7/5/21)
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall. Airdate (7/5/21)
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