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Papadopoulos Doubles Down on Durham: “Massive Conspiracy
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180 views • September 30, 2021
Well, it’s 11 months too late to achieve anything politically, but John Durham’s two-year special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe is finally producing some results. Two weeks ago, we got an indictment of elite cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussman for lying about his work on behalf of the Clinton campaign. There are two ways to interpret that. If this is the only indictment we see, then Durham’s probe is a disappointment, maybe even a sham. But if this indictment is the first of many, then Durham’s probe could provide the truth and accountability this country so badly needs.
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