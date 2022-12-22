President Trump reacts to Twitter Files: Musk is a 'hero'

In his first interview since the release of The Twitter Files, 45th President Donald Trump spoke with OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion. Here's part of that discussion as well as Trump's reaction to Elon Musk's Twitter Files release.
