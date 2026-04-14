Hormone Replacement and Adaptogens - Reverse Biological Aging - Rational Wellness Podcast

Ben Seitz: You also talk about the importance of hypothalamic pituitary adrenal accent...





Chris Shade, PhD: that's coordinating mitochondrial health, that's coordinating all of your hormone health. Yeah, we can do hormone replacement, but adaptogens are probably the best way to just make sure that all of that is working really well, whether you're taking exogenous hormones or not. You know, one of the things that's cool about ginseng is it raises the receptor density for androgens and estrogens. So as we get old, our androgens and estrogens are going down. But if our hormone receptor density goes up, the activity the androgenicity is a interaction between the hormone level and the receptor density. So if you double your receptor density, you double the reactivity to a given level of hormones build a health that lasts.





4/20/2022 - Reverse Biological Aging with Dr. Christopher Shade: Rational Wellness Podcast 255 - Ben Weitz, DC: https://youtu.be/dzfhTmip_08?si=efCqPdpyOvEpOOOh