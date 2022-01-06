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Doctor Has Cured Thousands
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198 views • January 06, 2022
Doctor Manuel Aparicio has CURED THOUSANDS of COVID-19 patients, but cannot treat them in his office using methods other than the injections being falsely referred to as ‘vaccines’. Dr. Aparicio joined ‘The Stew Peters Show’, and issued a STRONG WARNING against the jab.
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