Exposing The Deep State Octopus - #NewWorldNextWeek

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42311
This week on the New World Next Week: Apple invades privacy with new device scanning measures; the US government teases new 9/11 Saudi documents; and Media Monarchy launches the Octopus radio play.