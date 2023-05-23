Tom Renz | Man Boobs, Bridge, and a Harvard Law Professor

Let me tell you how man boobs, bridge, and a Harvard law professor all come together into one story. #ManBoobs is my nick name for Bill Gates, details are coming out involving his affair with a young Russian Bridge player, (yes the card game). Meanwhile we have Dershowitz calling Alvin Bragg out for making up crimes on Trump. We've got real crimes, like what Epstein and his buddy Gates were up to, with no one investigating them, and then we have Alvin Bragg who should be disbarred wasting the courts time with fabrications. #DOJ #FBI #Justice #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #Harvard #Bridge
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.