Elon Musk Stuns Hosts with His Brutally Honest Answer About Running Twitter

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares Elon Musk’s surprise appearance on the “All In Podcast” where David Sacks gets him to respond to Dave’s observation about inflated follower counts on the New York Times’ Twitter account. Elon also goes off script and gives a brutally honest update of what his first six weeks as Twitter’s CEO have been like and what new features Twitter users can expect in the near future.

