W.H.O. HEAD IGNORES EXPERTS ON MONKEYPOX

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Ignoring his expert panel at the WHO, Director General Tedros has declared monkeypox an international public health emergency. With the U.S. investing over $1B over two decades in a vaccine for this very moment, will it be effective?
#MonkeyPox #Tedros #PublicHealthEmergency
POSTED: July 29, 2022