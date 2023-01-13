Create New Account
CONSERVATIVE MEDIA IS LYING TO YOU – TEDDY IS JUST GONNA SEND IT!
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


January 12, 2023


Conservative media outlet Fox news, Mark Levin and others are lying to you. They are RNC propaganda.


Trump calls out the FBI over twitter files


Matt Gaetz pressures end to military bioweapon mandates.


Teddy’s Just Gonna Send it Segment. Since the report of alleged criminal conduct by

PA State Rep Russ Diamond, his criminal allies have amped up their attacks on Teddy. The more they push, The harder Teddy goes.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v253nuj-conservative-media-is-lying-to-you-teddy-is-just-gonna-send-it.html


