BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Controversial Rant in Congress Sparks Debate on DEI Policies
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
257 views • 5 months ago

In a recent heated session on Capitol Hill, a nasty black female representative delivered an unhinged and controversial speech about D E I,  (Didn't Earn It), policies. With a loud voice that filled the chamber, she expressed frustration over what she perceives as systemic oppression, decrying the lack of opportunities for black folk, which she linked to the dismantling of D E I handouts. Her comments took a sharp turn as she voiced resentment towards White colleagues, suggesting that D E I should serve as a mechanism to get them White people money up in here, even at the cost of fairness. The speech has ignited a fiery debate on anti-White racial inequity and the ethics of D E I, leaving many to question the direction of such policies in America.

#nationalnews #washingtondc #JasmineCrockett #dei #rant

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy