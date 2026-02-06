How the King James Bible predicts Houthis and Hezbollah | King James Bible is Perfect

In 1982, Hezbollah was formed. In 1992, the Houthis emerged. But the King James Bible (KJV) predicted their actions thousands of years ago in Joel 3. While modern scholars try to "correct" the word Palestine, the Authorized Version stands perfect. The King James Bible knew Sabeans of Yemen and Coasts of Palestine better than American Presidents in the year 2000.





Thanks to God for giving him me this and this fella for having copyright free footage of Lebanon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pROeO7VXswQ





Hezbollah





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyre,_Lebanon

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidon

https://www.idf.il/en/mini-sites/wars-and-operations/first-lebanon-war/#:~:text=On%20September%204%2C%201982%2C%20eight,the%20other%20six%20to%20Fatah.

https://www.gov.il/en/pages/israelis-held-by-hezbollah-oct-2000-jan-2004

https://www.timesofisrael.com/hezbollah-reveals-new-details-of-2006-kidnapping/





Gaza

https://aish.com/his-name-was-nachshon-wachsman/

https://www.gov.il/en/pages/bth-six-months-in-terrorist-captivity-11-jan-2007

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-845923

https://www.ajc.org/news/three-israeli-teenagers-kidnapped

https://www.timesofisrael.com/body-of-soldier-oron-shaul-killed-and-captured-by-hamas-in-2014-recovered-from-gaza/

https://www.jpost.com/tags/avera-mengistu

https://www.jewishcleveland.org/defending-the-facts/hostages/





Yemen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheba

https://humanitarianaction.info/document/global-humanitarian-overview-2026/article/yemen-4