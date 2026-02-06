How the King James Bible predicts Houthis and Hezbollah | King James Bible is Perfect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1982, Hezbollah was formed. In 1992, the Houthis emerged. But the King James Bible (KJV) predicted their actions thousands of years ago in Joel 3. While modern scholars try to "correct" the word Palestine, the Authorized Version stands perfect. The King James Bible knew Sabeans of Yemen and Coasts of Palestine better than American Presidents in the year 2000.
Thanks to God for giving him me this and this fella for having copyright free footage of Lebanon
