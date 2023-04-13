Create New Account
www.scabelum.com
Luis de Miguel hablará hoy con Patxi y Aitzane sobre la
Auzokracia que en castellano se diría "barriocracia" o el poder desde el barrio, de abajo a arriba y no al revés.

Habrá dos nuevas herramientas electorales o partidos paraguas que van impulsar esta Auzokrazia y también se espera que se impulsen en las candidaturas populares que se puedan formar.(13 de abril 2023)

politica actualidad derechos humanos

