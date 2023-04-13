www.scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel hablará hoy con Patxi y Aitzane sobre la
Auzokracia que en castellano se diría "barriocracia" o el poder desde el barrio, de abajo a arriba y no al revés.
Habrá dos nuevas herramientas electorales o partidos paraguas que van impulsar esta Auzokrazia y también se espera que se impulsen en las candidaturas populares que se puedan formar.(13 de abril 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.