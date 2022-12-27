Merry Christmas Veterans, Be Kind to Yourselves, Your Nation Loves You!

The Richard Leonard Show





Dec 25, 2022





During this faithful Christmas night on the Richard Leonard Show, Richard brings needed awareness to the increasing veteran suicide rate. This Christmas, give the gift of prayer and support for our service men and women.





