President Donald Trump Joins Us TODAY | Wendy Bell Radio Show

President Donald Trump Joins Us TODAY

Don't miss a minute of this program as DJT calls in to talk about the midterms, the left's fear of MAGA, and what the feds were REALLY looking for at Mar-a-Lago!

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Many of Trump’s supporters have criticized him for leaving the January 6 political prisoner to be mentally and physically abused in prison while facing liberal judges who refuse to give them fair trials. During the interview, Trump explained to Bell that he is financially supporting some of them, and if he decides to run and is re-elected, he will consider giving them full pardons.





Source

https://rumble.com/v1i9mhh-president-donald-trump-joins-us-today.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2







