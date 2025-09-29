Security cameras in Kiev captured the moment an air defense missile system failed to intercept a Russian missile or drone during the latest nighttime strike on the Ukrainian capital. Visuals show the launch of missiles resembling the PAC-3 missiles of the modern American Patriot air defense system, with one missile traveling at high speed before deviating from its course and landing in a residential area. However, Ukrainian sources described it as a "downed Russian missile." This appears to be the first time Kiev has experienced such a large-scale missile and drone attack. According to Ukrainian surveillance data, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kiev, involving more than 600 drones and hundreds of missiles, on Sunday, September 28, 2025. The group of kamikaze attack drones reportedly included rocket-propelled Geran-3 with a cruising speed of 370-410 km/h.

Direct hits and plumes of smoke were reported over the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. There are no details yet about the elements of the air defense system that were hit, but the American Patriot PAC-3 SAM system position at Kiev's Boryspil airport was subjected to a series of night raids by the Russian Armed Forces. The missiles had a difficult night, which only made matters worse. Photos in the morning showed the debris of missiles from the air defense system, part of the Patriot MIM-104F system, scattered across the streets of Kiev. One missile fragment fell on a car, the missile in a lowered position apparently resting. Ukraine spent 3.5 million on each of those missiles, but accidentally to destruct itself!

