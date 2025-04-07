NWO: This will happen to you if you reject the COVID-19 vaccine in New Zealand (2021)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Zionist Global communist takeover wake up & XandrewX





In 2021, the new Prime Minister of New Zealand said that his government authorities will search for people who were still not vaccinated with the COVID-19 bioweapon. Talk about communist belief in a Western nation.





Dr. Peter McCullough, who is just one of many doctors and medical experts around the world calling for an immediate halt to the vaccine roll out, describes the experimental Covid-19 jab as “the most lethal, toxic, biologic agent ever to be injected into a human body in American history”.



In 1976 in the US, the vaccine for the Swine Flu was deemed unsafe and pulled after only 50 deaths had been reported, yet in the US according to the CDC/VAERS adverse events reporting system, there have so far been 6,985 deaths reported following the Covid-19 jabs.





