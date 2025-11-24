Person saying true Enochian calendar September 23-24 rapture prediction date is December 3-4, 2025

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2025). If September 11, 2025 was the sixth month 24th day on the Enochian calendar mentioned by one post on Facebook, then that means the next high-watch rapture date for Joshua’s September 23-24, 2025 rapture prediction would be December 3, 2025, if that is indeed the physical rapture date. No one really knows the true Enochian calendar dates, except for perhaps the transvestite fallen angels & the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites’ secret societies, who have stolen and have been keeping secret the occult knowledge that Enoch taught. However, I assume that the spiritual rapture and sealing of God’s people and visitation by Jesus to his children to start the rapture exodus journey into the Promised Land heaven was on September 23-24, 2025 just as Jesus told Joshua, or on October 23-24, 2025 which was the “septem” (“seventh month” or Tishri 1) true Feast of Trumpets date due to the extra 13 month Adar Bet added this year, which was Daniel’s 2520 days prophecy duration from the September 15, 2032 Feast of Atonement date that Jesus told Joshua was the date of his Second-Coming at Armageddon. On the top of the page of the YouTube site a video by a person saying that God showed her that the true September 23-24, 2025 rapture date that Jesus gave Joshua is on December 3 sundown Jerusalem time to December 4 sundown Jerusalem time on the Enochian calendar, which was confirmed by another person when she saw their website. That is the date that I found an hour ago when I was busily researching to try to find out the true September 23-24, 2025 date on the Enochian calendar from the Book of Enoch mentioned in the Bible, along with the Book of Jasher. I know that if we seek Jesus earnestly, he shall be found, and he is always near, so I kept researching. Whether it is true or not, and whether Jesus will return on that day or another day, we do not know. God may have known that I was wearing my usual rapture high-watch day stain-removed white shirt and my cleanest most formal trouser that I just washed, and was waiting expectantly & excitedly & earnestly for his return today which is the “novem” (9th month) 23rd to 24th day, so he gave me another high-watch rapture date to look forward to and enjoy. I do not get emotional anymore and I seemed to have subliminally detached my emotions to defend myself, unlike the millions of post-1960s “love & light” hippy nephilim fake god Sananda Jesus’ kundalini spirit euphoric warm cuddly emotions fake Christians, because when Jesus does not come back then it emotionally & mentally devastates me like a bride whose groom did not come back, again. It is the torment I had to go through every year on the Feast of Trumpets for decades, and it is one of the worst nightmares that a human can experience. We become stronger after a while and immune, and we just move on and start researching & investigating the next possible rapture date. Perhaps God knew this, so he popped the video in my screen an hour later. I suppose I can take off my nicest clothes now until December 3-4, 2025 which is the next 5th high-watch rapture date following the initial possible spiritual rapture sealing date on September 23-24 or the Feast of Trumpets on October 23-24, and the Shemini Atzeret on November 13-14, and this “novem” (9th month) 23-24.





