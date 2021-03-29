Welcome to Police State Britain - Covid Marshalls at Children's Playground

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MOTE PARK, MAIDSTONE, KENT! 🇬🇧
Look at this, Look at these clowns,
these are ‘Covid Marshall’s’.....
DRESSED ALL IN BLACK, FACES COVERED, INTIMIDATING YOU AND YOUR CHILDREN
- AND THEY ARE FILMING ( bodycams)
ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THIS??
WHERE AND WHO DO THESE VIDEOS THEY TAKE GO TOO??
THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT A VIRUS!!
This should NEVER EVER EVER become ANY part of NORMAL in anyone’s life, left alone CHILDREN PLAYING!!! 😡
Mirrored https://www.facebook.com/754896223/posts/10158930837796224/
Josh Gregoire-Jones
Thanks to Brenda C for Link