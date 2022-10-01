Konig 1.0 Safe Review (aka Gun Box)

The elegant Konig safe fits beautifully, yet discretely in any living room. The hydraulic lifts add to its elegance. It features USB ports that are only operational while connected to the charger.
The Konig can store 10 fingerprints, 10 RFID cards, 10 fingerprints, and one key code. And it can be setup to alarm if disturbed.
AmbGun Pistol Safe Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-safe
Chapters:
0:00 Unboxing
0:42 Hydraulic
1:07 Securing
1:32 Battery and USB
3:03 Ingress Methods
3:24 Learning
3:41 Alarm
4:26 App
5:46 vs Ainiro
7:26 Price
7:50 Portability
8:12 Preference
