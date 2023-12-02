Kerry Cassidy and James Grundig interview about being lied to for over 100 years- includes the Reptiilian side of the Adrenocrome Highway - child slave trade, etc Part B
60 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
So many lies for so long.
Keywords
newsnowyes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos