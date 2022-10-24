COVID-19 is being used to cover up a global financial collapse says Ed Dowd

Edward Dowd is a former portfolio manager for BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

The full 52-minute lecture given posted on 4 Oct 2022 by the American Freedom Alliance is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v1mny36-ed-dowd-covid-and-the-global-financial-collapse-a-tale-of-catastrophes-and-.html

Edward Dowd says (reworded):

COVID-19 is being used as an excuse to hide policymakers corruption to coverup a

global debt collapse.

A system of control is being put in place under the cover of medical tyranny.

Government pensions are financially broke. (Social Security, European Union, etc.)

The Central Bankers are going to blame the global financial collapse on a virus or on something else.

“Central bankers and politicians have bankrupted the world.”

“A lot of the distractions you see in the media and on the global stage are meant to

cover up that reality.”

They are going to try and blame vaccine injuries on climate change.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is, knowingly or unknowingly, bankrupting the world.

A strong US dollar is a sign of world global collapse.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

