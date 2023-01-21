Quo Vadis





Jan 21, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Last Second of the Month Message to Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana.





This message was given on March 2, 2020:





Dear children! Your pure and sincere love draws my motherly heart.





Your faith and trust in the Heavenly Father are fragrant roses which you offer to me; the most beautiful bouquets of roses which consist of your prayers, acts of mercy and of love.





Apostles of my love, you who sincerely and with a pure heart strive to follow my Son, you who sincerely love Him, you help; you be an example to those who have not yet come to know the love of my Son—but, my children, not only with words but also with acts and pure feelings through which you glorify the Heavenly Father.





Apostles of my love, it is a time of vigilance, and of you I am asking for love, that you not judge—anyone.





Because the Heavenly Father will judge everyone.





I am asking that you love, that you convey the truth; because truth is old, it is not new, it is eternal, it is truth.





It testifies to God’s eternity.





Bring the light of my Son and keep breaking the darkness which all the more wants to seize you.





Do not be afraid.





Through the grace and the love of my Son, I am with you.





Thank you.





The Second of the Month apparitions to Mirjana Soldo began in 1987, with the messages focused on prayer for “unbelievers” whom Our Lady always identified simply as “those who have not yet come to know the love of my Son. ”





She never labeled unbelievers in terms of particular religious traditions, or as atheists, non-Catholics, non-Christians, etc. —but only as those persons (of any religion or no religion) who had not yet “experienced” God’s love for them.





She invited Mirjana and all who pray with her to become “Apostles of her love” who give example of Divine Love to unbelievers, so that through our own loving witness, all might experience this love and thus come to faith in God.





At Mirjana’s annual birthday apparition on March 18, 2020, Our Lady told her that there would be no more Second-of-the-Month messages. Thus they have now ended, after 33 years.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K651TWjERe0



