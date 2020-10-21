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Former Muslim Speaks Out
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44 views • October 21, 2020
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Question: “I have been listening to your show for more than a year and it has been a life changing experience for me listening to people who call into your shows and talk about their struggles. It seems that always those struggles have something to do with their childhood but apparently, it is not the case for me. I am an immigrant from a Muslim country in US and I did not have a particularly traumatizing childhood. However, I have a very hard time negotiating on my behalf with the people who are higher than me in the hierarchy of authority wherever I am at. And as a particular example of this lack of negotiation skills I find it very difficult and anxiety triggering to talk to females. My ACE score was very low and I cannot understand where this problem comes from. My question is how come that with a low ACE score I still have such a tremendous difficulty negotiating on my behalf and also approaching women. And how can someone like me gain such life transforming skills?”
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▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4135/then-he-died-call-in-show-june-27th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4135-then-he-died-call-in-show-june-27th-2018
Question: “I have been listening to your show for more than a year and it has been a life changing experience for me listening to people who call into your shows and talk about their struggles. It seems that always those struggles have something to do with their childhood but apparently, it is not the case for me. I am an immigrant from a Muslim country in US and I did not have a particularly traumatizing childhood. However, I have a very hard time negotiating on my behalf with the people who are higher than me in the hierarchy of authority wherever I am at. And as a particular example of this lack of negotiation skills I find it very difficult and anxiety triggering to talk to females. My ACE score was very low and I cannot understand where this problem comes from. My question is how come that with a low ACE score I still have such a tremendous difficulty negotiating on my behalf and also approaching women. And how can someone like me gain such life transforming skills?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
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