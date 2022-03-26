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The HIV/AIDS Hoax was crucial to the weaponized VAIDS now poised to decimate humanity
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506 views • March 26, 2022
The HIV/AIDS Hoax was crucial to the weaponized VAIDS now poised to decimate humanity
HIV/AIDS was a Hoax. BUT it was crucial to the VAIDS poised to decimate humanity
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
With all the breaking info regarding Autoimmune Deficiency Syndrome and the Injections, I felt it was vital for a brief historical synopsis of how we got here.....
“Thirty years ago, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Health, made a name for himself by pushing for higher doses of the deadly drug AZT, an old cancer chemotherapy too dangerous for approval, onto AIDS patients.
Dr. Mullis was hired to measure HIV in people’s blood samples with his PCR. He was working under the premise that HIV was the probable cause of AIDS. But when he went looking for the proof, there was none. They just made it up. ‘This whole thing is a big sham’ -Dr. Mullis”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jSczECRSVLB/
FAUCI, MULLIS, HIV, & AIDS (2022)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/XF8g3v
An Indepth REAL Look At Anthony Fauci's Role In The 80's & The HIV Outbreak & How The Inventor Of The PCR Test Dr. Kary Mullis (rip) Factors In To All Of This. MUST SEE
Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide, Fauci Helped Created AIDS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kuRt7G
FACTS
Not one single reference paper (scientific proof) exists proving that HIV is the cause or even a co-factor of AIDS.
Probably most, if not all, of the causes of AIDS are already known (for over 70 years) and HIV does not qualify as one of them.
HIV was decreed as the cause of AIDS by a politician and a virologist who has been found guilty of “scientific misconduct”.
Condoms cannot stop a disease that is caused by starvation and drugs.
As long as the deaths due to starvation are blamed on the “AIDS virus”, the responsibility of ineffectual and corrupt governments for the real cause will remain unchallenged, hundreds of billions of dollars will be wasted, and ineffectual and deadly treatments will be employed.
The studies on which the release of AZT was based are fraudulent.
DEADLY DECEPTION
a book by Robert E. Willner M.D., Ph.D.
http://whale.to/c/willner_deadly_dece…
Kary Mulis: Fauci is a Fraud and the way to get rid of AIDS is to stop funding it!
Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
Kary died August 7, 2019 of pneumonia at the age of 74. You’ll see why he had to go before the big scamdemic op.
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/aids-was-a-hoax/
Now that we all know that AIDs was a complete hoax and that it was responsible for the death of thousands of Americans, let’s take a peek at how much of our tax payer dollars are STILL going toward AIDS research each year.
PEPFAR is the brainchild of Anthony Fauci. Deborah Birx currently heads it.
PEPFAR is rife with Fraud and Abuse. NIH also = Anthony Fauci.
TIMELINE of AIDS from H
HIV/AIDS was a Hoax. BUT it was crucial to the VAIDS poised to decimate humanity
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
With all the breaking info regarding Autoimmune Deficiency Syndrome and the Injections, I felt it was vital for a brief historical synopsis of how we got here.....
“Thirty years ago, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Health, made a name for himself by pushing for higher doses of the deadly drug AZT, an old cancer chemotherapy too dangerous for approval, onto AIDS patients.
Dr. Mullis was hired to measure HIV in people’s blood samples with his PCR. He was working under the premise that HIV was the probable cause of AIDS. But when he went looking for the proof, there was none. They just made it up. ‘This whole thing is a big sham’ -Dr. Mullis”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jSczECRSVLB/
FAUCI, MULLIS, HIV, & AIDS (2022)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/XF8g3v
An Indepth REAL Look At Anthony Fauci's Role In The 80's & The HIV Outbreak & How The Inventor Of The PCR Test Dr. Kary Mullis (rip) Factors In To All Of This. MUST SEE
Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide, Fauci Helped Created AIDS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kuRt7G
FACTS
Not one single reference paper (scientific proof) exists proving that HIV is the cause or even a co-factor of AIDS.
Probably most, if not all, of the causes of AIDS are already known (for over 70 years) and HIV does not qualify as one of them.
HIV was decreed as the cause of AIDS by a politician and a virologist who has been found guilty of “scientific misconduct”.
Condoms cannot stop a disease that is caused by starvation and drugs.
As long as the deaths due to starvation are blamed on the “AIDS virus”, the responsibility of ineffectual and corrupt governments for the real cause will remain unchallenged, hundreds of billions of dollars will be wasted, and ineffectual and deadly treatments will be employed.
The studies on which the release of AZT was based are fraudulent.
DEADLY DECEPTION
a book by Robert E. Willner M.D., Ph.D.
http://whale.to/c/willner_deadly_dece…
Kary Mulis: Fauci is a Fraud and the way to get rid of AIDS is to stop funding it!
Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
Kary died August 7, 2019 of pneumonia at the age of 74. You’ll see why he had to go before the big scamdemic op.
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/aids-was-a-hoax/
Now that we all know that AIDs was a complete hoax and that it was responsible for the death of thousands of Americans, let’s take a peek at how much of our tax payer dollars are STILL going toward AIDS research each year.
PEPFAR is the brainchild of Anthony Fauci. Deborah Birx currently heads it.
PEPFAR is rife with Fraud and Abuse. NIH also = Anthony Fauci.
TIMELINE of AIDS from H
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