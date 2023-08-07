Written by The Jimmy Dore Show



"Efforts to defend the government and mainstream media’s insistence on the “natural” origin of COVID are now bordering on comical. This is especially true since the release of internal emails among the scientists who initially believed in the lab leak origin but then quickly changed their tune after they got “additional information” from Anthony Fauci. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss a comedic animation created by Matt Orfalea satirizing the lab leak doubletalk coming from these top scientists."

Source: https://principia-scientific.com/yes-these-scientists-lied-to-you-about-covid/

