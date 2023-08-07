Written by The Jimmy Dore Show
"Efforts to defend the government and mainstream media’s insistence on the “natural” origin of COVID are now bordering on comical. This is especially true since the release of internal emails among the scientists who initially believed in the lab leak origin but then quickly changed their tune after they got “additional information” from Anthony Fauci. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss a comedic animation created by Matt Orfalea satirizing the lab leak doubletalk coming from these top scientists."
Source: https://principia-scientific.com/yes-these-scientists-lied-to-you-about-covid/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
Monero - 44pELuTU8Ae3ECqGUa9tfuTYQgB5WShau11hry7dzDQF5K2T1domthTCYik8uBgUZ6AyfYVYkyEHuS3jjQuHGEiXDRK5JkP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.