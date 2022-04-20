© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JABBED(CAUSES AIDS)NURSING HOME RESIDENTS BEING KILLED OFF BY REFUGEE WORKERS WITH TB, INFLUENZA
Follow
1
Share
Report
421 views • April 20, 2022
RED ALERT: HEALTHY US CITIZEN WORKERS HAVE BEEN FIRED IN LARGE NUMBERS FROM NURSING HOMES FOR NOT TAKING THE POISON INJECTIONS WHICH DESTROY NATURAL IMMUNITY TO DISEASES(SEE DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO).
Almost all elderly nursing home residents have been injected with the immunity killing chemicals.
"Refugees"/illegal aliens, who are not required to be injected and are not tested for TB, Influenza, Malaria etc., are now replacing the healthy american nursing home workers.
This is intended to kill off(genocide)huge numbers of US seniors and has already killed many off.
If you have elderly relatives in these nursing homes, do what you can to protect them.
If this phase of the world genocide goes well, we're all next.
WAKEUP!!!
Almost all elderly nursing home residents have been injected with the immunity killing chemicals.
"Refugees"/illegal aliens, who are not required to be injected and are not tested for TB, Influenza, Malaria etc., are now replacing the healthy american nursing home workers.
This is intended to kill off(genocide)huge numbers of US seniors and has already killed many off.
If you have elderly relatives in these nursing homes, do what you can to protect them.
If this phase of the world genocide goes well, we're all next.
WAKEUP!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.