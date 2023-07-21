Create New Account
Matt Damon has the Solution to the Hollywood Strike - Real Free News Extra
Real Free News
Published 14 hours ago

Hollywood is on strike and Lil Matt "Fat Face" Damon always has something stupid to say. He has a net worth of over 170 Million and makes 10 Million per movie so maybe Fat Face and his rich boyfriends could spread some of their money around. #hollywood #strike #mattdamon #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #benaffleck #caseyaffleck #strikesolution #writersstrike #actorsstrike #wearestupid #loser #moron

hollywoodcelebritiesmovie stars

