250 MILLION AMERICANS PREDICTED DEAD IN 66 DAYS !!
Tilt
Tilt
752 views • 1 day ago

Interview with Mike Adams and Steve Quail, as they discuss the Deagel 2025 forecast. Although this forecast/ plan may be running behind schedule, it clearly shows the globalists intent. I think this depopulation project is running about 12 to 18 months behind schedule currently.

The link is to the Deagel country forecasts on the wayback machine, for anyone interested. Deagel removed these forecasts when they started to get talked about too much. Most on Brighteon will know about this stuff, however for those that still don't here is the link... it is chilling, what they have planned.  https://web.archive.org/web/20200130031808/http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx?pag=6&sort=Alphabetical&ord=ASC

Deagel USA 2014 Forecast for 2025, shows only 65 million Americans alive. These forecasts are live up to the point of them being removed. Link is to USA 2014 predicted forecast. These population numbers kept changing as they developed their planning for the "global culling". https://web.archive.org/web/20160127142107/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

mike adamsdepopulationpopulationdeagelforecastssteve quail
