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Dave Chappelle reveals mystery behind ‘dirty notes’ left for the Trump administration
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291 views • April 08, 2021
Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed the “dirty notes” Donald Trump’s staffers said they found when he moved into the White House were actually left there by celebrities.
Mr Chappelle told Naomi Campbell on “No filter” that he saw it take place during one of the last big parties the Obamas threw.
“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?” he said.
“I saw this happening, I’m not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities.
“I saw them doing it, so when I saw it on the news, I laughed real hard.”
Mr Chappelle told Naomi Campbell on “No filter” that he saw it take place during one of the last big parties the Obamas threw.
“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?” he said.
“I saw this happening, I’m not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities.
“I saw them doing it, so when I saw it on the news, I laughed real hard.”
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