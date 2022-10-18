Mass Disappearance! U.S. Gov's Domestic Cartel, Made 35% Of This 'Enemies List' Disappear!

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The United States government now has a domestic cartel who’s sole duty it is to illegally petition big tech into doing their bidding. Thus far they have a 35% success rate, but that’s not all! All that and more in this report…
Lisa Haven
For More Information See:
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/biden-administration-rewarded-private-entities-got-2020-election