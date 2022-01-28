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Brendon Leslie on Twitter: "UnBossed Reporting - LIVE with James O'Keefe discussing Project Veritas' latest story https://t.co/9ceVgYKc6q" / Twitter
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2200 views • January 28, 2022
>> http://americanmuckraker.com/
Bitchute link to this audio-fixed version of the FB & Twitter video >> https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSglIsNGuyy1/
Brendon Leslie on Twitter: "UnBossed Reporting - LIVE with James O'Keefe discussing Project Veritas' latest story https://t.co/9ceVgYKc6q" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/brendonleslie/status/1486793764907540481?s=21
https://www.facebook.com/BrendonLeslieReporting/videos/unbossed-reporting/396081815652689/
It's more than just a pandemic.
Heck, it's much more than just a plandemic.
HELLO 🤚 SCAMDEMIC ☠️
Bitchute link to this audio-fixed version of the FB & Twitter video >> https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSglIsNGuyy1/
Brendon Leslie on Twitter: "UnBossed Reporting - LIVE with James O'Keefe discussing Project Veritas' latest story https://t.co/9ceVgYKc6q" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/brendonleslie/status/1486793764907540481?s=21
https://www.facebook.com/BrendonLeslieReporting/videos/unbossed-reporting/396081815652689/
It's more than just a pandemic.
Heck, it's much more than just a plandemic.
HELLO 🤚 SCAMDEMIC ☠️
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