Messages From Jesus to an American Mother Warning of the Near Coming of The Antichrist! BE ON GUARD!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





January 21, 2023





Jennifer is a young American mother and housewife (her last name is withheld at her spiritual director’s request in order to respect the privacy of her husband and family.) She was, perhaps, what one would have called a “typical” Sunday-going Catholic who knew little about her faith and even less about the Bible. She thought at one time that “Sodom and Gomorrah” were two people and that “the Beatitudes” were the name of a rock band. Then, during Communion at Mass one day, Jesus began to audibly speak to her giving messages of love and warning telling her, “My child, you are the extension of My message of Divine Mercy.” Since her messages focus more on the justice that must come to an unrepentant world, they do indeed fill in the latter part of St. Faustina’s message:





…before I come as a just Judge, I first open wide the door of My mercy. He who refuses to pass through the door of My mercy must pass through the door of My justice…—Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary of St. Faustina, n. 1146





